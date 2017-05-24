Kasian announces merger with interior design studio MartensGroup

Kasian has announced that interior design studio MartensGroup, led by Principal Sharon Martens and Senior Associates Kim Green and Douglas Niwa, is joining its firm.

“The addition of MartensGroup to our growing national interior design team reinforces our commitment to interior design,” says Don Kasian, founder and President of Kasian. “The acquisition enhances our ability to deliver excellence across integrated projects in all market sectors.”

MartensGroup’s diverse base of clients in the energy, financial, legal, corporate and government sectors will be well served by Kasian’s strength and depth in corporate, retail, hospitality, multifamily, healthcare and institutional design. MartensGroup’s design expertise and extensive background in project implementation will be an asset to current and future Kasian clients.

“We’re confident that our clients will benefit from the expanded complement of services offered by the merging of MartensGroup with Kasian,” says Sharon Martens.

“Kasian and MartensGroup share a similar professional, client-focused culture,” says Doug Niwa. “We equally value a collaborative work style, which is very important to our clients and our team.”

“Joining forces will benefit our clients on several fronts, including an enhanced service offering and a national presence, in addition to more robust business and design systems,” adds Kim Green.