Kastella and Lambert & Fils announce retail partnership based in Montreal

MONTREAL —

Lambert & Fils and Kastella have joined forces to announce a new retail partnership. The lighting studio and the furniture design house, both award-winning local businesses with ties around the world, will share the same roof as Kastella welcomes Lambert & Fils into their Montreal showroom. This will give their respective clients the opportunity to experience both brands’ complementary aesthetics in a single retail environment.

Kastella and Lambert & Fils share a common philosophy grounded in high quality craftsmanship, in-house design, local manufacturing and a focus on customer service. The two design houses already have a history of informal collaborations, which is why this partnership has felt like such a natural progression to Samuel Lambert, president and founder of Lambert & Fils. “Ever since I started Lambert & Fils, Kastella has been a model for me”, says Lambert. “Their rigorous approach, their strong sense of self as a brand, and their uncompromising love of wood have all deeply inspired me as a designer and a businessman.”

“This partnership is a great example of two like-minded companies coming together to promote their shared values”, adds Kastella president and founder Jason Burhop. “The focus on local manufacturing and timeless design has always been integral to both businesses.”