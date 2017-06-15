MOBILIA and Index-Design launch contest for young professionals

MONTREAL —

MOBILIA, in collaboration with Index-Design, has launched the MOBILIA NEXT CONTEST, a new Canada-wide initiative in the field of design.

The MOBILIA capsule collection contest reaches out to young professionals with five years or less of experience and to students in graphic arts and design programs, as a means of propelling creation and providing a space of free expression to think and create accessories and furniture that cater to today’s world and lifestyles. The registration period for the first edition of the annual contest runs until August 16, 2017.

“The designs submitted will have to showcase innovation and continuity with the MOBILIA identity. The marketability, cost and environmental impact of the designs will also weigh in, ” explains Johannes Kau, president of MOBILIA. “We are excited to discover and meet our country’s talented minds.”

After registering at next.mobilia.ca, participants must submit a project that reflects one of MOBILIA’s four “worlds“, which drive the business’s creative style:

A world more Natural – A world more Natural is deeply rooted in the environment, and is characterized by simple organic forms and natural materials. Solid and comfortable with a hint of the “handmade” and a sense of authenticity. Wood, natural colours, off-whites, and soft browns predominate.

– A world more Natural is deeply rooted in the environment, and is characterized by simple organic forms and natural materials. Solid and comfortable with a hint of the “handmade” and a sense of authenticity. Wood, natural colours, off-whites, and soft browns predominate. A world more Euro – A world more Euro turns naturally to Europe, with a mature Scandinavian inspiration. Design driven, the lines are stylish, almost architectural. Leathers, fabrics, and textures are softer and the use of deeper colours creates an overall feeling of refinement. A world of poise, elegance, and timeless style.

A world more Wow – A world more Wow hardly needs a definition. The name says it all. Wow makes a BIG impression with taste and imagination. The furniture is classic but bold, and often oversized. Prints are graphic, materials stronger. Shiny, bright colours, metallic finishes, and chrome give Wow plenty of punch and personality.

A world more Spontaneous – A world more Spontaneous embodies the latest styles and the biggest trends from around the world. Eclectic and fun, it draws inspiration from the hippest neighbourhoods. It invites us to explore, discover, and rediscover. Creative and seductive, it is attractive and eye-catching. Love it. Want it. Get it now.

Ten finalists will be named during the contest, one of which will be crowned the overall winner. The first-place winner will receive a $5,000 cheque as well as the opportunity to take part in a countrywide MOBILIA campaign. He or she will also benefit from exposure through Index-design.ca and during the Circuit Index-Design, which takes place every year in Montreal. The winner will also get exposure at the Interior Design Show in January 2018.

A panel of experts and leading product designers, interior designers, furniture retailers and communications professionals will choose the winning submission. The panel will select a maximum of ten submissions.

For more information, click here.