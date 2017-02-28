MOBILIA wins Gold Award for Best Booth Design at 2017 Interior Design Show

TORONTO —

For the first time, MOBILIA participated in Canada’s Interior Design Show in Toronto (January 19-22) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and took home the Best Booth Design Gold Award in it’s category. MOBILIA featured its Roaring Twenties collection, designed in collaboration with Canadian décor darling Janette Ewen.

The collection of furniture and accessories was elevated with the ambiance of a velvety Speakeasy, complete with a jazz-age soundtrack and refreshments. Designed by Montreal agency Jump&Love with the collaboration of DIX au carré, the booth invited guests to experience the allure of the 1920s in a sleek, semi open-concept space in the form of a house reminiscent of the MOBILIA logo.

“We created an intimate and ultra-glam space including jazz, champagne and a gramophone. With the house being the iconic symbol of MOBILIA, we built the illusion of a house using bolts of black and gold velvet – two key colours present in the Roaring Twenties collection,” said Marie-Hélène Trottier of Jump&Love. “The fabric framework was also utilized to form intimate spaces where the visitor discovered unique items from the collection.”

The Roaring Twenties collection is available in stores and online at mobilia.ca. BB