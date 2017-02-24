National Office Furniture introduces Kozmic and Maneuver collaborative collections

National Office Furniture, a unit of Kimball International, Inc., has introduced their new Kozmic and Maneuver collections, focusing on interaction and bringing people together.

The Kozmic collaborative collection was designed with the flexibility to outfit a variety of spaces. Kozmic’s combination of spines, seating and tables provides the ability to configure a solution that is comfortable for all users, whether they are in a space for a short period of time or an extended stay. From the nomadic worker to the focused student, Kozmic’s sitting, leaning, standing and perching capabilities are uniquely comfortable. Along with Kozmic’s innovative spine construction, its integrated power grommets complete the offering. By making the grommets easy to access and simple to use, Kozmic provides a stylish, comfortable spot to socialize, work and power up.

Designed for gathering and interacting, the Maneuver collaborative collection joins National’s portfolio. This comprehensive package includes tables that are collaboration-focused and features shapes designed for interacting. Use these tables to create unique configurations that easily accommodate group learning and individual comfort. The Maneuver collection also includes a facilitator desk that is a simple solution to fit the needs of any presenter, facilitator or speaker. With storage options and the flexibility to accommodate specific needs with a lectern and power grommets, the facilitator desk is easily customizable.

