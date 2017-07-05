Canadian libraries fitted with intelligent shelves by Nedap

NETHERLANDS —

This month, multiple Canadian libraries were equipped with intelligent shelves. The shelves detect and identify all books that are placed on the bookstands using radio frequency-identification (RFID). Installing RFID solutions within the libraries creates a better flow for visitors and make it easier to return books. The shelves, designed by the Dutch based company Nedap, are a significant transformation in design and technology for libraries.

Five Canadian libraries in Trois Rivières are equipped with the newest RFID technology of Nedap. Erik Veurman, Industrial Designer at Nedap, says “The design aims to make the process in libraries as simple as possible. The books are immediately available for the following visitor upon return.”

The intelligent shelves are situated near the entrance of the library and therefore easily accessible for visitors. They place their books on the shelf and the items are automatically checked into the management system. Shawn Korin of iMotion Security installed the project in Canada: “With Intelligent Shelves we have reduced the menial and repetitive tasks librarians need to perform and simultaneously added a positive experience to the visitors of the library. Visitors are engaged and compare it with magic when their book title appears on the screen.”

The intelligent shelves come in a modular and modish design that can be integrated in existing library furniture or delivered with Nedap designed furniture.