Perkins+Will goes back to school

TORONTO —

Perkins+Will Toronto is proud to announce a major new project at the University of Toronto Mississauga. The North Building Phase B will bring 210,000 square feet of mixed-used academic space to the campus, including space for four academic departments, a suite of state-of-the-art Active Learning Classrooms, and major student life programming. The commission was awarded through a two-stage competition and will be delivered through a design-build methodology with its partner Stuart Olson Construction.

North Building Phase B is the second phase of a three-phase project to replace the campus’s first structure, a temporary building erected in 1967. The new building will transform the campus and its culture by completing the ring of public space that encircles the campus green, and providing vital public realm connections and gathering spaces. Seen from across the green, the architecture will express the coming together of diverse influences and celebrate the unique theatre of campus life. A singular public space, the North Hall, will support student life and state-of-the-art learning and research environments on a daily basis, while providing much-needed event space. It will be simultaneously a dramatic architectural backdrop to the campus at large and a stage upon which the range of academic, social and cultural activities are played.

The design features a bold material expression, with twin slabs of departmental facilities, clad in a glazed terra cotta, balanced above a rusticated base of architectural concrete that houses the classroom and student life functions. These articulated masses define and animate a vibrant public realm that connects students and faculties to the verdant campus landscape.

With an ambitious sustainable mandate, the building aims to be the Mississauga campus’s first LEED Gold building. Design features include natural ventilation and conditioning of the main public spaces, maximizing indoor environmental quality; accessible green roofs; an environmentally responsive envelope; and advanced measurement and verification systems that will ensure the highest-possible building performance over its entire lifecycle.

PROJECT FACTS

North Building Phase B

University of Toronto Mississauga, Mississauga Ontario

Construction Budget: $89 Million CAD

Completion date: Summer 2018

Project Size: 6 stories, 210,000 SF

Program

• Academic Departments of English & Drama, Historical Studies, Language Studies, Philosophy, Political Science, Sociology

• State-of-the-art Active Learning Classrooms

• Student lounges, study space and dining

• Research Centre for the six academic departments, as well as a Centre for South Asian Civilizations

• Academic Skills Centre

• Administrative space for Campus Facilities and Planning

Key Features

• A terraced atrium that integrates students and faculties around a multi-functional event space, connecting the campus ring road to the Campus Green

• A suite of state-of-the-art Active Learning Class rooms, technology-rich teaching spaces that support innovative teaching methods and peer-based learning

• Elevated roof gardens and terraces for faculty and student events that overlook the Campus Green

• A holistic approach to sustainability that features intelligent siting and building orientation, low impact design, solar shading, natural ventilation and enhanced measurement and monitoring

Perkins+Will’s competition team included Andrew Frontini, Alan Mortsch, Aimee Drmic, Juan Carlos Portuese, Jon Loewen, and Nadia Shahed.

