ProjectDXV interior design initiative open for submissions

Plumbing fixture brand DXV has launched #ProjectDXV, a photography initiative that partners with North American designers to help get their work published and build the DXV library of quality interior design installation photos.

The program is now open and will run until March 31, 2018. #ProjectDXV asks interior designers to submit their project plans and specifications featuring DXV products for the chance to have their final design professionally photographed and published.

“This initiative is not a contest, it is a partnership with both new and established designers,” said Isabel Carvalhana, Product and Marketing Manager for DXV Canada. “Our DXV Design contest has launched careers. In the same way, we want to open opportunities to a wider base, working with creative and talented designers to help gain exposure and foster new relationships.”

Fourteen projects from across North America will be selected from all submissions; four from Canada and ten from the United States. If selected, DXV will work with each designer to choose a local photographer, contributing $2,500 to each photography and styling budget. Designers will also gain access to a professional PR team with valuable industry knowledge and the support to pitch each project to appropriate media.

Full submission requirements and guidelines are now available on the DXV website. For more information, please visit www.dxv.com/projectdxv