Ceragres and GH+A Design partner to redesign fine foods chain Pusateri’s

TORONTO —

Ceragres and GH+A Design have partnered to redesign Pusateri’s, a high-end fine foods chain in Toronto.

Since 1963, Pusateri’s has offered gourmet, artisanal and imported products to their clientele. With six fine food markets in the greater Toronto area, two of which are associated with the retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, Pusateri’s combines a bakery, pizzeria, deli and butcher, with seafood, cheese counters, coffee and juice bars.

GH+A’s goal was to illustrate Pusateri’s brand image, develop chic and elegant spaces and establish an exceptional client experience. Ceragres joined the project by proposing a tile collection that was well in line with this direction: the White Experience. A series that has many layout possibilities, different hues, textures and formats was chosen for all the floor coverings of the six food halls.

8×48 inches tiles were installed following a herringbone pattern, a classic and traditional layout, alternating two different natural stone effect hues. The marble effect porcelain tile can be found on the floor of more than 8,000 sq.ft. of every Pusateri’s fine foods halls. It has become essential to Pusateri’s signature and a part of their identity as a brand.