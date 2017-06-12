Growing number of companies opting for flexible office options: Regus Canada

As more companies embrace flexible working, demand is increasing for workspaces that can adapt to this evolving workforce. Forty-one per cent of Regus survey respondents confirmed that they expect workers to demand to work closer to home in the next year which means desks and offices will not be at full capacity. While leasing contracts bind companies to an office space without accommodating the changing needs of the business, co-working facilities and shared workspaces offer the flexibility businesses are looking for.

According to the latest research commissioned by Regus Canada, one third (34 per cent) of firms reported that they expect to see companies across the board opting for flexible office terms rather than traditional fixed-term agreements.

To determine the key factors driving demand for flexible workspace, Regus canvassed more than 1,600 business people in Canada, and found that the need to reduce fixed office costs is set to be a top priority for businesses (51 per cent) this year.

In particular, large companies may find that they are paying significant costs for the maintenance and use of a space that is not being employed efficiently.

Other key findings include:

18 per cent of survey respondents expect the trend to specifically concern boot-strapped small firms

34 per cent report that the quest for increased agility is another important driver of flexible working, as well as avoiding fixed leasing arrangements (35 per cent) that hamper the need to expand and contract rapidly

“Co-working facilities and shared workspaces enable firms to respond to evolving needs with little hassle and cost,” says Wayne Berger, Executive Vice President, Regus Canada. “It makes sense for growing businesses to opt for a flexible base rather than committing to a space which may not suit their future needs. This in turn allows them to deploy extra help quickly when needed, or scale down without facing the problem of unoccupied desks. For more established businesses, it is advantageous for all firms to have an alternative option to traditional immobile headquarters.”