Sherwin-Williams unveils 2018 Colormix Color Forecast

From vivid blue and digital green, to high-def yellow and rusty auburn, the Sherwin-Williams 2018 Colormix Color Forecast exhibits three colour palettes that draw from emerging global trends. The collection predicts the colours that will drive conversation and inspiration for the coming year, offering new perspectives on societal influences and their impact on colour and design trends.

The Sherwin-Williams Color Forecast team, led by Sue Wadden, director of colour marketing, identified 36 colours drawing from fashion, nature, pop culture and global design, to create the Colormix palettes Sincerity, Affinity and Connectivity.

Sincerity

There is a growing need for minimalism, daily meditation and the concept of lagom – “just enough.” The hushed tones of Sincerity play out in sand, complex grays and hazy botanicals.

“Sincerity is about mindful living and creating an environment to disconnect and recharge,” says Wadden. “Soft, washed neutrals, greens and sanctuary pinks work together to create harmony.”

Affinity

The Affinity palette reflects our need for roaming as we seek to make connections with new places and cultures, and the celebration of indigenous patterns and artisan crafts we find along the way. The bright folklore of this story is told in memorable pops of peacock colour, animated fuchsia and grounded browns.

Connectivity

Inspired by the progressive movement of virtual reality, productivity and youth culture, the high-tech Connectivity palette serves up orange, violets, digital greens and high-def yellow.

