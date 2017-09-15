Steelcase to offer FLOS lighting in U.S. and Canada

Steelcase has announced a relationship with FLOS, a renowned Italian lighting group with a collection of finely crafted decorative lighting including pendants, sconces, table & floor lamps. Steelcase will offer a collection of FLOS lighting throughout the U.S. and Canada, with availability expected in November 2017. FLOS lighting supplements an already extensive Steelcase portfolio, offering greater choice and consolidated distribution by the largest dealer network in the industry.

“FLOS offers finely crafted lighting solutions that can help create inspiring and inviting places to work. This new relationship helps architects, designers and clients by providing convenient access to a range of compelling design options supported by reliable, commercial distribution at scale,” said Allan Smith, vice president, Global Marketing, Steelcase.

Founded by Sergio Gandini in 1962 in Merano, Italy, FLOS has revolutionized the art of lighting by many while embracing innovation. The company has cultivated long and successful partnerships with some of the world’s most renowned designers and has grown its offerings to include residential, commercial and custom products. FLOS designs are included in many permanent collections of design and art museums around the world.

Steelcase partners with a diverse network of thought-leaders and organizations around the world. FLOS is the latest of recently announced global and regional Steelcase partners.