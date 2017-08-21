Teknion announces global partnership with DFurniture

Teknion Corporation announced on August 17th that it has entered into a new partnership agreement with DFurniture PTE Ltd. Headquartered in Singapore, DFurniture also has a strong market presence in Malaysia. The new agreement will help to promote the New Jersey-based Teknion brand in the quickly growing East Asian markets, significantly broadening the company’s global presence.

“Our new partnership with Teknion is a natural fit,” says Suzanna Salton, General Manager, DFurniture. “Through the years, DFurniture has grown in size, experience and expertise, but at our core, we have remained creative innovators, designers and passionate craftsmen. And, like Teknion, we have as our foundation a dedicated team that truly believes in the essence of blending innovation with beauty, functionality and sustainability.”

“Our new venture with DFurniture will provide Teknion clients with increased sales, service and support of a broad selection of products from our extensive workplace products portfolio, while bolstering our international growth strategy,” said Terry McAllister, President, International Markets, Teknion.

“DFurniture is well-established in its markets and will be an ideal fit with Teknion and our clients. We look forward to working with them and creating engaging and high-performance workspaces in Singapore and Malaysia.”