Teknion launches new workstation inspired by modern city

TORONTO —

Teknion has launched a new workstation product dubbed Expansion Cityline.

Based on the concept of planning for a workplace as diverse and dynamic as a modern city, Expansion Cityline contains a unique beam framework and robust accessories program, creating workstations, collaborative spaces and mixed-use areas in which people can feel comfortable and empowered as they pursue individual and collective goals. Expansion Cityline offers a highly active setting that allows people to move, gather and disperse when privacy and focus is desired.

Expansion Cityline’s unique design features a beam infrastructure that serves as a structural spine. Individual workstations and thoughtful social interaction areas can be integrated in the structure and can be minimized to a power distribution fence.