Teknion and Luum lauded at 2017 Green Good Design Awards

Teknion Corporation and Luum today announced that their new workplace products have been recognized with 2017 Green Good Design Awards, with Teknion’s Zones furniture collection and Focus demountable wall system lauded alongside Loom’s Starting Point collection. Green Good Design is jointly sponsored by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

For 2017, 100 product designs, graphics, architecture, landscape architecture and urban planning projects, together with visionary leaders, were awarded Green Good Design from 23 nations. Under the banner Build A Better World Now, designs for buildings and products that emphasize the most advanced green approach and the most sophisticated methods and technology to make the most positive impact on the environment were cited and awarded.

“Teknion is proud to be among the world’s sustainable design leaders recognized with a Green Good Design Award,” said Scott Deugo, Teknion’s Chief Sales and Sustainability Officer. “Sustainable development is part of our culture and is integral to everything we do. Designing products that promote productivity, efficiency, health and well-being benefits our people, our clients, and the environment.”

Luum Textiles’s Starting Point collection has received a 2017 Green Good Design Award. “We are honored that our Starting Point collection has received a Green Good Design Award,” said Dave White, Vice President of Luum Textiles. “We’re always envisioning how our collections will be used, working by hand at the fiber level to understand and influence how our materials will perform in the built environment. With Starting Point, over half of the collection features recycled content and is free of the PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate) stain repellent. In addition, the collection features patterns that are free of chemical finishes, heavy metals and phthalate.”

Starting Point

Created by Suzanne Tick, Creative Director, Luum Textiles, each pattern in the Starting Point collection starts with a strong point of view to create an enduring textile solution for the interior. Key to the collection is the art of hand weaving. Focusing on performance luxury, Starting Point upholstery includes two large-scale fabrics for use on collaborative seating as well as two smaller-scale performance patterns. Three vertical fabrics provide a range of textures for walls and panels. Two multi-purpose fabrics feature long colorlines to coordinate with the other patterns. This allows for analogous palettes with varied shades, values and saturations for additional layering and visual texture.

Zones Furniture Collection

Zones is designed to address change in the office landscape from the fixed and formal settings common today to the informal and flexible settings of the future. Designed by PearsonLloyd in conjunction with Teknion’s in-house design team, Zones comprises enclosures, screens, work and casual tables, many diverse types of seating, lighting, meeting room storage, food trolleys, easels, TV carts and more.

Focus Demountable Wall System

Focus seamlessly integrates a variety of glass and solid fascias to create productive, modern workspaces. It offers a tailored approach to specific environments with its acoustic and visual continuity, and matching wall and door pairings. Frame and trim components are light in proportion, providing a minimal architectural presence. Focus supports LEED initiatives and occupant health, balancing the need for enclosure and acoustic privacy with a sense of openness and full access to natural light.

About Green Good Design

The 2017 Green Good Design program received hundreds of submissions from over 35 countries. A jury composed of The European Centre’s International Advisory Committee selected the Green 100 new buildings and product designs from 23 nations. These awarded projects represent a new design direction for heightened awareness in protecting the world’s natural resources and addressing concerns for a healthy ecology and human environment. Conserve, reuse, retrofit and recycle are prominent themes running across each award. The 2017 Green 100 building and product designs can be viewed at The Chicago Athenaeum’s website: www.chi-athenaeum.org or www.europeanarch.eu

