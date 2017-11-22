‘The One’ preview offers first glimpse at Canada’s tallest homes

TORONTO —

Yesterday, Torontonians got a first look at what will become Canada’s tallest building, as the presentation centre for ‘The One’ was previewed to the design industry. Designed by Foster + Partners for Mizrahi Developments, the 82-storey tower will also feature interiors by the team of Foster, Gluckstein, and Mizrahi — with the developer playing a direct role in the project’s design.

The residences at The One begin 100 feet in the air, with a sky-lobby that is accessible via private elevators. A bell-hop and concierge will greet you as you enter the lobby-level, which also features the bulk of the building’s residential amenities. Amenities include a 2000 sq. ft. rooftop swimming pool and adjoining garden terrace that will be heated for four-season use, as well as a private gym and spa.

Despite its towering heights, The One features just 416 units—a nod to the city’s area code and a testament to Mizrahi’s desire to keep suites spacious and livable.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a single-family house, a boutique mid-rise, or the tallest residence in the country, we are in charge of building people’s homes and we hold ourselves to exacting standards of quality and execution. We want to give our residents the room they need to live comfortably.”

Foster + Partners has also designed the interiors in an effort to offer a seamless integration of design throughout the building.

“The expressive, structural frame that characterizes the exterior of the building, is echoed internally within the apartments as well. You have striking diagonal lines, clad in bronze alloy, that cut through the glazing. We’ve also introduced integrated benches around the perimeter of the units to invite residents to sit up close by the windows and enjoy the unmatched views.”

Robinson describes the bronze alloy that will clad the structural frame as a light champagne, while a darker bronze will be used on the mechanical floors that break up the tower into its four sections. The window facade will have a gentle, tinted brown glass to contribute to the rich, warm quality of the building.

Befitting the iconic stature of the project, The One will also feature state-of-the-art LED lighting system sourced from Japan. The system can be used to produce different colours to reflect the mood of the city, and the infrastructure will be hidden within the construction of the building, allowing the light to appear as a glow.

“We want to be innovative. We want to introduce new concepts, new designs and new materiality to the city. There is only One Bloor West in Canada and we’re going to build it with passion,” says developer Sam Mizrahi.