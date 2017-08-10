Toronto’s Navigate Design Expands With New York Office

TORONTO —

Fully-integrated, architecture and design firm Navigate Design is announcing the company’s expansion with the opening of an office in New York City. Located in Chelsea, Manhattan’s up-and-coming design hub, the new office will accommodate the firm’s U.S.-based clientele while allowing them to further expand their project portfolio in the North American market.

Navigate Design is a Toronto-based, full service studio that specializes in hospitality, residential and retail design. Founded in 2015 by Maher Murshed and Ken Lam, the firm has grown from a team of three into an established agency occupying a studio in downtown Toronto. By the end of this summer, Navigate Design will have will have overseen the completion of new restaurant projects around the world, including locations in Toronto, Calgary, Miami, Los Angeles and Dubai. The firm’s second location will allow them to provide interior design services, as well as custom artwork, graphic design, project management, and branding services to prospective New York-based clients.

“We view the New York City market as open minded and trend setting for the rest of the world. This expansion will allow our team to continue pushing the boundaries of creative architecture and open the door to innovative new projects,” says Maher Murshed, co-founder of Navigate Design.

“We are excited for the opportunity to further our capabilities, offering our expertise for integrated design packages to the hospitality, retail, and residential sectors within the city and beyond,” adds Ken Lam, co-founder of Navigate Design. “We bring a unique approach to our clients called Integrated Inspiration™—a platform we developed that leverages creativity to align every facet of a project. We pride ourselves on offering the highest level of interior design, project management, graphic design, fixture and ambient design and look forward to bringing our services and expertise to the New York City market.”

At the helm of Navigate Design’s New York City office is Asifa Tirmizi, an industry guru who has over 15 years of experience working in all aspects of the design industry in New York. Tirmizi will serve as Managing Partner for the firm, operating as lead designer on all projects and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business. Additionally, she will be responsible for leading business development and will be a key asset in expanding Navigate Design’s presence in the city. Utilizing Tirmizi’s residential background, the firm aims to tap into the residential market in New York to provide their expertise in custom furniture and fixture design to create unique living spaces for clients.

“With an extensive project portfolio and experience creating design concepts for a mix of commercial and residential clients, I look forward to using my knowledge to help build on what is already an iconic design firm,” says Tirmizi.

The new studio’s naturally-lit, open layout will feature many of the brand elements found in the Toronto office, from mid-century modern furnishings and fresh greenery to a colour palette of Navigate blue and accent pastels. Navigate Design’s commitment to creating uniquely vibrant and unexpected interiors for hospitality and retail spaces has situated the firm at the forefront of the design industry. Comprised of a dynamic team of design professionals, Navigate Design continues to deliver world-renowned projects from North America to the UAE.