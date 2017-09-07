Toronto’s Le Germain Hotel introduces restyled Victor restaurant

TORONTO —

Nestled in Le Germain Hotel, Toronto’s original boutique-hotel south of King Street, Victor Restaurant has emerged from an extensive makeover. The new concept serves approachable classics while a new cafe and bar complement the offer, in a chic yet warm setting of a neighborhood destination.

“After the 123-hotel guest rooms were beautifully redecorated last year, the time is right for Victor to write a new chapter,” says Hotel General Manager Nicolas Lazarou. Remodeled by DesignAgency, an award-winning design firm based in Toronto, the team was inspired to create a modern interpretation of the classic, comfortable American-style brasserie. Victor’s highly fluid space now comprises a stunning dining area, an intimate bar, and a coffee-and-breakfast café; each integrates with the other to transition seamlessly with the further-redesigned hotel lobby for a lively feel.

The newly expanded Victor seats 60, with a glass-walled dining room reaching two-storeys high, to complement the open-plan design. The eye-catching 700-square-foot twisted gold metal hanging light fixture and meandering banquettes create an intimate and romantic effect. The restaurant, bar and café are replete with timeless and luxurious details with soft, rich colours, authentic wood and peacock leather. Historic homages come in antique-bronze accents, frosted amber mirrors, playful concrete tiling and soft Salisbury-green table tops. A semi-private table nestled into a discreet alcove is a coveted favourite.

“Victor’s new concept blends the look and flavours of great New York brasseries. It will be the perfect place to have some oysters and a beer before the game, or celebrate good times with friends and family,” adds Michael Sullivan, Director of Food and Beverage and restaurant partner. “Our goal is to make Victor not only a great hotel restaurant for guests, but also make it a cozy and familiar neighbourhood spot to come to any time for a great meal and a drink in a beautiful setting.”

Victor Bar — With its sophisticated and intimate vibe, the new Victor Bar will delight cocktail enthusiasts, offering a curated wine list and classic cocktails with entertaining names such as ‘The Orange Dictator’ and ‘Mercer Boulevardier,’ a nod to the street address. There is even Negroni on tap, a new fun way of serving this all-time favourite cocktail.

Victor Café — The white wood paneling and pastel colours of the new Victor Café gives the space a cheerful, casual feel. Accessible from the hotel and Mercer Street, the luminous café serves comforting hot beverages and house-made pastry treats such as lemon tart, dark chocolate cake, and cheesecake by the hotel’s multi-award-winning pastry chef Martin Gouthro. Delicious take-away sandwiches and salads are perfect for those on-the-go, while a communal table equipped with convenient power outlets allows locals and hotel guests alike, to work while sipping on high-end fresh roasted coffee.