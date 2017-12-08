Ultra Violet: PANTONE reveals 2018 colour of the year

Ultra Violet is PANTONE’S Colour of the Year for 2018. A dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade, PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet communicates originality, ingenuity, and forward-looking thinking. Complex and contemplative, Ultra Violet suggests mystery, the intrigue of what lies ahead, and the discoveries beyond where we are now. The vast and limitless night sky is symbolic of what is possible and continues to inspire the desire to pursue a world beyond our own.

Enigmatic purples have also long been symbolic of counterculture, unconventionality, and artistic brilliance. Musical icons Prince, David Bowie, and Jimi Hendrix brought shades of Ultra Violet to the forefront of western pop culture as personal expressions of individuality. Nuanced and full of emotion, the depth of PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet symbolizes experimentation and non-conformity, spurring individuals to imagine their unique mark on the world, and push boundaries through creative outlets.

Historically, there has been a mystical or spiritual quality attached to Ultra Violet. The colour is often associated with mindfulness practices, which offer a higher ground to those seeking refuge from today’s over-stimulated world. The use of purple-toned lighting in meditation spaces and other gathering places energizes the communities that gather there and inspire connection.

According to Christine Marvin, Director of Corporate Strategy and Design, Marvin Windows and Doors, “the resurgence of bold colours like deep purple offers an opportunity to strike a captivating balance in the home. Paired with simplicity and streamlined design elements, a pop of purple tones in a patterned wallpaper or furnishings maintains an elegance that is a refined, new interpretation of modern design. My advice to homeowners: forget what you thought about purple before. The use of strong colours does not need to feel stifling — an abundance of natural light can be a balancing force, working in harmony with clean lines and simple design choices to create an invigorating and yet simultaneously balanced space.”