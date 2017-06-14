Winners announced for 10th edition of International Design Awards

LOS ANGELES —

The winners of the International Design Awards (IDA) have been announced. The Awards recognize, celebrate and promote legendary design visionaries, while seeking to uncover emerging talent in architecture, interior, product, graphic, and fashion design.

The jury for the 10th Edition of IDA was comprised of 25 design experts and professionals, who reviewed thousands of entries from over 60 countries, based on originality, function, innovation and statistics. The Top Five Designers include:

Architectural Design of The Year – Stinessen Arkitektur – Manshausen Island Resort

Interior Design of The Year – Alisa Sibgatova, Witch Craft – New Classics

Graphic Design of the Year – Phoenix The Creative Studio – Cannes Lions Survival Kit

Fashion Design of the Year – Panorama International Ltd. – Wateryard House

Product Design of the Year – Elica S.p.A. – Nikola Tesla

“As we reflect on a decade of design excellence at IDA, it is clear that the quality of new ideas and designs only improves as we move forward,” said Hossein Farmani, Director of IDA.

The five disciplines honoured in IDA (architectural, interior, fashion, graphic, and product design) are further divided into 300 categories that span the world of design. Whether it be emerging talent or names that set industry standard, IDA recognizes the people behind cutting-edge design from all over the world.

A selection of winners of categories for the 10th Edition include:

GOLD – Fashion Design I MOMOKAMEI, Alphabet Block Chatter (aka A, B, C)

GOLD – Architectural Design I Torres & Bello Arquietos, Residencial Kalil

SILVER – Product Design I Valsfer, Grasslamp

SILVER – Graphic Design I Janusz Janek, Papilarnie

BRONZE – Interior Design I Aesthetic Movement, Regular Visitors Retail

BRONZE – Product Design I Fraction Design Studio, Hide and Seek

To view all of the winners of the Awards, please click here.