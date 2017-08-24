Allsteel expands Normann Copenhagen’s North American presence

Allsteel was named the official distributor to the North American contract furnishings market of Danish lifestyle and home furnishings brand Normann Copenhagen. First presented at this year’s NeoCon, the Normann Copenhagen offering from Allsteel includes a series of tables and seating.

The residential-inspired collection was selected to complement today’s changing workplace with Scandinavian modernist design. Characterized by smooth lines and natural finishes, the collection introduces an ergonomically designed series of tables and seating, featuring a relatively wide range of styles and a choice of finishes. Bearing discernible traces of residential furnishings, — and the Danish ethos of “hygge” — the Normann Copenhagen pieces attempt to translate the comfort of home to a professional environment.

Launched this year, Iowa-based Allsteel’s Normann Copenhagen collection expands the furniture manufacturer’s stylistic palette, introducing a new aesthetic sensibility to the North American office furniture market. Established in 1999 by Jan Andersen and Poul Madsen, the Danish brand encompasses a wide and continuously growing collection of furniture, lighting, textiles and home accessories. The products are sold in more than 80 countries throughout the world and have collected more than 50 design awards along the way.

For Allsteel — a globally established company that dates to 1912, and is known for popularizing the lateral filing system in the 1960s — the new partnership follows a series of collaborations with several of North America’s leading designers, including Mitch Bakker, Bruce Fifield, Marcus Koepke, and the BMW Group DesignworksUSA.