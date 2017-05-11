Architecture and interior design studio Audax launches furniture collection

TORONTO —

Architecture and interior design studio Audax recently released their very first furniture collection. Inspired by their unique body of work, Audax’s new furniture line offers clients and other designers a collection of luxurious contemporary styled pieces.

“We took the craftsmanship and rich material palettes found in antique furniture and adapted them to a modern aesthetic,” says Gianpiero Pugliese, principal of Audax. “The pieces end up having a modern look but also feel as luxurious as traditional furniture.”

Audax works in both high-end residential and commercial sectors. Whether designing buildings, interior spaces or furniture, the firm follows a design philosophy they coined as Human Architecture. The approach takes the best design principles of the past and marries them with modern materials and detailing.

A selection of Audax’s furniture collection is currently on display in Audax’s design studio located at 160 Pears Avenue in Toronto. Furniture pieces can be purchased exclusively from Audax as shown, or they can be modified with custom sizes, materials and fabrics.

To view the full line and for more information visit audax.ca