AyA Kitchens and PARTISANS debut new shelving for modern homeowner

TORONTO —

AyA Kitchens and Baths (AyA) has announced the launch of a new modular shelving concept named CUBI. Designed in partnership with the Toronto-based architecture firm PARTISANS, the concept is a response to urban expansion and densification to maximize the potential of space.

The modular shelving and space divider enhances livability and optimizes functionality through a series of sculptural, cubic geometries. Recognizing the individualistic nature of each homeowner, the units offer a multi-purpose and completely customized approach to storage, walls, benches, cooking and dining surfaces, and even trusses for planting or lighting.

CUBI made it’s debut at this year’s Interior Design Show, where it received Best Booth Award. The honour joins AyA’s 2017 KBIS Innovative Showroom Award and is AyA’s third Best Booth Award from IDS in as many years, displaying the brand’s commitment to design excellence and innovation.

“Urban life is evolving,” says Dave Marcus, CEO and founder of AyA Kitchens and Baths. “As homes become smaller, the need for innovative and practical storage systems becomes evident. CUBI offers homeowners a solution that will transform with their lifestyle. CUBI has been developed in tandem with AyA’s core principal – mass customization – which ensures that each finished scheme in completely unique to meet the individual needs of the consumer.”

“When we were developing this product with AyA, the value of space in the current marketplace was a massive influence on our design,” says co-founder of PARTISANS, Alex Josephson. “How do we maximize storage potential in a way that resonates with modern day homeowners? By creating a versatile system that gives consumers total control of the design, the scheme is created to become fully integrated in daily life rather than just a place holder.”

Made to order from Canadian Maple, CUBI demonstrates the art of flexibility by allowing users to build anything from a kitchen to a garden with the revolutionary system. With a variety of custom accessories, CUBI introduces the concept of direct integration – such as the ability to grow herbs and vegetables in the kitchen, making it possible to harvest and prepare meals in the same space.

CUBI is now available for purchase at any AyA location throughout North America.