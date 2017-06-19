Benjamin Moore introduces scuffmark-resistant latex paint

MONTVALE —

Benjamin Moore has introduced Ultra Spec SCUFF-X – the first-of-its-kind, one-component interior latex paint engineered specifically to resist scuffmarks in high-traffic, commercial environments. SCUFF-X provides superior scuff-resistance to two-component coatings, without the strong odour, pre-mixing, short pot-life and application difficulties associated with similar products.

“Our proprietary scuff-resistant technology minimizes repainting, retouching and cleaning, while offering easy application, low odour and quick dry-time,” said Alfredo Valiente, Benjamin Moore Brand Manager. “The Ultra Spec line of coatings is the trusted solution for commercial contractors and introducing SCUFF-X to the portfolio will dramatically improve how professionals maintain the busiest areas of their facilities.”

Recommended areas for use include high-traffic, commercial spaces such as hallways, stairwells, lobbies, offices, gymnasiums, locker rooms, public restrooms, retail fitting rooms and much more. The cutting-edge formulation enables the coating to be low-VOC, eligible for LEED® v4 credit, and CHPS certified.

SCUFF-X is available in cans of 3.79 L as well as in 18.9 L pails, in more than 3,500 Benjamin Moore colours and three finishes: Matte, Eggshell and Pearl. To learn more about Ultra Spec SCUFF-X or to locate a Benjamin Moore retailer, visit

www.benjaminmoore.ca/scuff-x