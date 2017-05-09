Cosentino Group to grow its sales network and employee count in North America in 2017

CANTORIA —

The Cosentino Group, a leader in the production and distribution of innovative surfaces for architecture and design, has announced that it currently has the widest sales and distribution network achieved by a Spanish company in the industrial sector in North America. This network is mainly composed of 42 Cosentino Centers: 36 located in the U.S. and four in Canada, as well as three “Cosentino City” or showrooms and two distribution hubs.

The multinational has recently opened six new centres in the U.S, combining the functions of warehouse, training centre, offices and showroom. These launches mean that Cosentino now has its own facilities in half of the 50 American States. In Canada, Cosentino has showrooms opening this year in Toronto and Montreal. In total, there will be over 1,200 employees in the U.S. and Canada by the end of this year.

“Since we opened the subsidiary in 1997, Houston has been an incredible place for our operations in the U.S., and our business in the city as well as in Texas will continue to grow strongly in the coming years,” said Eduardo Cosentino, EVP Global Sales for Cosentino Group and CEO of Cosentino North America. “However, it is clear that in order to sustain our growth and achieve greater efficiency, we need our corporate headquarters to be located in a global city, from where we can centralize management for the American continent. Without a doubt, this move will help us in our objective of expanding even more over the coming years, consolidating our leadership and being able to meet the demands of this competitive market.”

The Cosentino Group currently distributes its products and brands in more than 80 countries, from its headquarters in Almeria (Spain). Currently Cosentino is present in 32 countries, with its own assets in 29 of them. The group has seven factories (six in Almería (Spain and one in Brazil), one intelligent logistic platform in Spain, and more than 120 commercial and business units throughout the world. More than 90 per cent of Cosentino Group’s financial turnover comes from international markets.