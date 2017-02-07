Italian-based SUPERIORE partners with Euro-Line as their exclusive Canadian distributor

GUALTIERI, ITALY —

In a move that will continue market momentum in North America, Italian appliance brand SUPERIORE has announced that they have partnered with Euro-Line Appliances Inc. as their exclusive Canadian distributor.

With over 25 years of distributing experience, Euro-Line Appliances brings established connections in the country to SUPERIORE’s quality appliances, creating a mutually beneficial opportunity in the Canadian market.

“Euro-Line was the missing link in our brand mission in North America,” said Antonio Di Tommaso, CEO of SUPERIORE. “Launching SUPERIORE into new territories is important for the SUPERIORE brand to thrive and, with this commitment from Euro-Line, we are able to penetrate the Canadian market and continue to expand our business.”

The first event of the new partnership was the Interior Design Show in Toronto, where SUPERIORE joined Euro-Line Appliances in booth #422. SUPERIORE’s award-winning flagship TriFuel was featured in the booth for the first time in Canada.

Effective immediately, Euro-Line Appliances will distribute SUPERIORE across the country.