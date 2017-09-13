Gus* Modern partners with Pendleton Woolen Mills

Gus* Modern has announced a limited edition collaboration with heritage textile brand Pendleton Woolen Mills.

With a legacy of manufacturing woolen fabrics and blankets in the Pacific Northwest since 1863, Pendleton Woolen Mills is recognized internationally for its graphic jacquard patterns, many of which are inspired by Indigenous and southwestern motifs. Gus* Modern has teamed up with Pendleton Woolen Mills to create a family of lounge chairs that celebrate the union of textiles and furniture.

“Fabric has a transformative effect on furniture, and vice versa,” says Amanda Schuler, co-founder of Gus*. “We love how the jacquard patterns mesh with the chairs in the collection. Both design teams had a chance to see their work in a new light.”

The capsule collection includes a trio of Gus* designs – the Elk Chair, Halifax Chair, and GT Rocker – upholstered in original Pendleton Woolen Mills fabrics. Gus* x Pendleton Woolen Mills chairs will be available in the U.S. and Canada at select Gus* retailers and online at Pendleton.ca for a limited time.