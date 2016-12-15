HENGE unveils “mushroom” tables designed by Yabu Pushelberg

Furniture company HENGE has introduced a special collaboration with international design studio Yabu Pushelberg.

While HENGE’s interior collections offer new interpretations of the home environment while paying tribute to Italian craftsmanship, Yabu Pushelberg’s collaborative practice forges clearly articulated, meaningful ideas, with innovation, purpose, youth and experience.

For HENGE, George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg created the Mushroom Tables collection; metallic coffee tables that feature a physical and visual unexpected lightness, devised as a pair in two complimentary size configurations. The table tops come in different sizes, creating dynamic and fluid multiform compositions. The exclusive fusion process, revealed by the design, unveils a champagne-coloured gloss finish.

The Mushroom Tables are located on Solesdì’s second floor, accompanied by a collection designed by Massimo Castagna, creative director of HENGE, whose selection reveals the infinite production possibilities of the company, resulting from the knowhow developed by experienced Italian craftsmen.