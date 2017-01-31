Herman Miller announces opening of Möbel360, sole dealer for greater Quebec market

MONTREAL —

Herman Miller has announced the opening of independently owned Möbel360. Located at 6666, Saint-Urbain Street in Mile-Ex, Möbel360 is the sole Herman Miller dealer for the greater Quebec market.

Jacques Gravel, Jean-Philippe Dufour, and Renaud Perron are joint owners of the new Herman Miller dealership. The three partners’ collective experience in logistics and project management, installation, and brand identity will provide customers the insight and skills needed to create a workplace that supports their business priorities, no matter the size or complexity.

“Quebec is very important to Herman Miller,” said Paulo Carmini, President of Herman Miller Canada. “Together, we’re creating a complete offering of knowledgeable, experienced resources and compelling product and service solutions for the Quebec market.”

As with all certified Herman Miller dealers, Möbel360’s customer support process follows every project from start to finish to obtain perfectly integrated results and controlled levels of quality at every point in the process. The full-service dealership offers solutions for design, conceptualization, delivery, storage, installation, and repair. Möbel360 also offers customers access to product solutions from all Herman Miller subsidiaries, including Geiger, Nemschoff, and Maharam, as well as other brand partners such as Magis, Mattiazzi, and naughtone.

Customer service is currently available seven days a week, in both French and English. A new 3,500 square foot showroom, opening in early March, was designed by the Herman Miller Brand Design team to feature a range of products in a variety of settings from private offices to open landscapes.

For more information, visit www.Möbel360.com.