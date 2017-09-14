Knoll relaunches Harry Bertoia’s 1960 shell chair

Knoll is re-introducing Harry Bertoia’s 1960 Molded Shell Chair and Barstool which builds on the design of his widely admired and well-loved 1952 Wire Series.

Now, Knoll is revisiting the plastic shell. The new Molded Shell version features an injection molded glass fiber-reinforced nylon, which achieves the thin profile and complex curves of the original design. The new design also meets commercial furniture industry BIFMA standards.

The Bertoia Molded Chair is available in black, white, medium gray, orange/red and yellow. Steel base finishes include polished chrome or powder coated white or black. Both a dining/side chair and 39½- and 41¼-in. tall barstools are available.

