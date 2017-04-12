Merchant Sons launches new summer 2017 collection

TORONTO —

Toronto-based Merchant Sons has launched a line of contemporary home decor products for the Canadian market. The Merchant Sons summer 2017 collection combines a clean and modern look, with a timelessness that appeals to the urban male demographic and beyond.

“I’ve been involved in homeware design for years, and creating a high-quality home that manages to exude a relaxed masculine style is difficult with the products currently offered in the market,” said co-founder Greg Robson. “At Merchant Sons, all of our products are available at a price point that makes them significantly more accessible. We are looking to fill this gap with a strong e-commerce experience that will be complemented by our bricks-and-mortar home in Toronto this summer.”

The Merchant Sons’ team researched materials and established partnerships directly with family-owned factories around the globe, including local Canadian businesses. Bed sheets are a custom blend of the performance fibre Tencel, sourced from Austria, and long-staple cotton from Egypt, which is then woven, dyed and finished by a family-owned mill in northern Portugal. Quick-drying, absorbent towels are made in Turkey with 100 per cent combed Turkish cotton, while home accents are produced by workshops in the Greater Toronto Area – the sweatshirt fleece used for the signature Merchant Sons blanket is custom made by one of the last knitters and dye houses in Ontario.

“Each collection starts with field research to understand how people live in their homes today,” said Robson. “From there, our team designs subtle ways to improve those products closest to our daily lives. Things like introducing a performance fibre to cotton sheets, increasing the absorbency of towels and making throw cushions stain resistant. Our first collection is crisp, modern, and inspired by the laidback style of a Toronto summer.”

The Merchant Sons summer 2017 collection is now available at www.merchantsons.com.