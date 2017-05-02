Nora systems named sole rubber flooring supplier for the Greenhealth Exchange

SALEM —

nora systems, Inc., a manufacturer of premium rubber floor coverings, has joined Greenhealth Exchange as the sole source rubber flooring supplier for its growing marketplace of safe, green healthcare products.

Greenhealth Exchange (GX) is a purchasing cooperative created by Practice Greenhealth and Health Care Without Harm, in partnership with leading health systems committed to sustainability. The goal of the organization is to provide a transparent, trusted resource repository of environmentally friendly products for hospitals and healthcare teams to foster health and wellness in the built-environment.

GX specifies, screens and sources high-quality green products and services for its members. Materials containing latex, mercury, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), 2 di-ethyl hexyl phthalate (DEHP) are screened out, as well as other chemicals harmful to public health or the environment. The result is a comprehensive selection of high-quality goods perfected for every aspect of healthcare.

Founding members of the exchange include Partners Healthcare, Mayo Clinic, Dignity Health and Virginia Mason. Organization partners, such as Chemical Footprint Project and Responsible Purchasing Network, contribute valuable insights on product choice and purchases.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with GX,” said Tim Cole, vice president of marketing at nora systems, Inc., North America. “At nora, we continue to carefully research, develop and deliver new products and services that keep pace with the challenges of our customers and the evolving definition of what it means to be green.”

nora’s sustainable, ultra-durable rubber floor coverings can last for decades. Easy to install and free of coatings or factory finishes, the flooring maintains a new appearance while offering a reduced cleaning protocol that requires little more than water. nora products do not contain PVC, plasticizers (phthalate) or halogens (e.g., chlorine), are Greenguard Gold certified for low VOC emissions, and contribute to good indoor air quality.