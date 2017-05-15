Packaging competition to be presented as part of World Design Summit in Montreal

MONTREAL —

Do we need more packaging? The second edition of Packplay, a three-pronged design experience that includes an international competition for design schools, an educational booklet on packaging ecodesign featuring the projects submitted to the competition and an exhibition to showcase the winning concepts, raises this very question.

Following the success of Packplay in 2014, École de design de l’UQAM and Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ) partnered to launch the second edition of the competition and announce that they have joined forces with the World Design Summit (WDS)—a major multisectoral event that will attract participants and speakers from around the world from October 17 to 20 at Palais des congrès de Montréal—to feature Packplay 2 as part of the conference’s expo.

“Packaging is ephemeral and seductive and we demand a lot from it. In spite of its appeal, it also symbolizes the environmental issues that come with it”, said Sylvain Allard, professor at École de design de l’UQAM. “Packplay 2 addresses this aspect of design from an ecological perspective in which the pedagogical approach is driven by creativity. The project showcases new potential solutions developed by packaging design students from around the world.”

Focused on the core theme of ecodesign, the Packplay 2 competition calls upon the students’ creativity in terms of the aesthetics and functionality of the new packaging options. Rooted in life cycle, the approach prompts participants to consider the environmental impacts of their packaging, from materials supply to end of life.

“Packplay 2’s approach is closely aligned with ÉEQ’s mission and the messages we seek to communicate to the businesses and designers of tomorrow,” said Geneviève Dionne, ecodesign advisor at Éco Entreprises Québec. “ÉEQ represents companies that put containers, packaging and printed matter on Québec’s market and fund their recycling through municipal curbside services. We also play an active role for businesses and their suppliers by providing packaging ecodesign tools and support. With Packplay 2, we seek to highlight the potential of young designers and inspire local businesses to follow suit for more ecoresponsible innovation.”

The leading projects submitted to the competition will be presented at the World Design Summit expo, the nexus of the three components of the Packplay 2 experience. The Packplay 2 booklet, which provides pedagogical content on packaging ecodesign and catalogues the projects entered into the competition, will be available for purchase online and at the Packplay 2 booth at the World Design Summit.

“The topic of ecodesign, including the consideration of product and development life cycles, is at the centre of all design practices,” said Jean Beaudoin, artistic director of the exhibition of the Montréal World Design Summit. “Through its exhibition, Packplay 2 will shed light on this key issue from the design and packaging perspectives. Its location on the Main—the central course of the World Design Summit expo that will also have an optimal life cycle— will, in content and space, reflect the importance of broadening the principle to all aspects of design.”