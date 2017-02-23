Silestone unveils quartz collection manufactured with N-Boost technology

Silestone has announced the launch of its Eternal Collection, an incredible new range of hues which pay homage to the most sought-after, exotic marbles and stones. The Silestone Eternal Collection offers detailed natural stone aesthetics paired with greater durability than ever seen before.

The Eternal Collection is made up of seven shades including: Eternal Calacatta Gold, Eternal Statuario, Charcoal Soapstone, Pearl Jasmine, Eternal Calacatta Classic, Eternal Serena and Eternal Marquina.

Eternal Calacatta Gold captures the essence of Calacatta marble and features large grey veins with a touch of elegant gold detail atop a pure white base.

Similar to the elegance of Eternal Calacatta Gold, Eternal Calacatta Classic mirrors a different pattern of grey veining and subdues the golden glints.

Eternal Statuario is inspired by classic Italian Carrara marble with fine, feathered veining that combines white and grey tones.

Charcoal Soapstone draws inspiration from the natural beauty of blue-grey Soapstone with its contrast between a deep charcoal foundation and the white veining.

Pearl Jasmine takes the movement and sophistication of White Macaubas marble with linear veining, and captures it in durable quartz.

The soft, grey tone of Eternal Serena comes from the distinguished beauty of Italian sandstone. The fine, gentle white veins provide just the right amount of contrast to the rock-like surface.

Inspired by Black Marquina marble, Eternal Marquina is striking with its rich, black background and intense, white details.

“This Collection has an extraordinarily natural appearance in which the different highlights of each colour are visible from the top of the material throughout the slab, including its edges,” explains Lorenzo Marquez, VP of Marketing for Cosentino North America. “Additionally, one of the benefits of quartz is that the patterns are repeated with precision during each round of production to maintain the original essence of the design and ensure design consistency upon installation.”

The Eternal Collection also marks the first Silestone series manufactured with N-Boost technology to be released on the Canadian market. N-Boost is an innovation, patented by Cosentino, which modifies the surface of the material at a molecular level and further enhances Silestone’s outstanding technical and aesthetic attributes.

N-Boost helps to attain a greater intensity of colour, achieves an extraordinary lustre to the surface and makes the cleaning and maintenance of Silestone surfaces easier than ever thanks to its enhanced water repellent property. As with all Silestone natural quartz products, the Eternal Collection includes the notable characteristics that set the brand apart: high resistance to impact and scratching; manufactured in large formats; and versatility of application.