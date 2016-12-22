Teknion receives seven 2016 Good Design Awards

Teknion Corporation has announced that seven of its products were honoured with 2016 Good Design Awards. The annual award celebrates the world’s most innovative industrial, product and graphic designs. The Good Design Awards program is presented annually by The Chicago Athenaeum.

“We are honoured that a jury of distinguished design professionals and leading industry specialists selected many of Teknion’s latest contract furnishing products to receive these international awards for design excellence,” said David Feldberg, Teknion President & CEO. “Our Good Design Awards would not have been possible without our talented international partners – Justus Kolberg, Tom Lloyd, Luke Pearson, Pablo Pardo and Michael Vanderbyl – plus members of our own in-house design team.”

Founded in Chicago in 1950, Good Design remains the world’s oldest and most recognized program for design excellence worldwide. For 2016, The Chicago Athenaeum received submissions from several thousand industrial and graphic design firms from over 55 countries representing the most important corporations in the design industry worldwide. In November, the Good Design jury met in New York and selected over 900 product designs and graphics from over 45 nations worthy of the Good Design Award.

The Teknion products that received 2016 Good Design Awards include the following:

The Zones furniture collection was designed by PearsonLloyd in conjunction with Teknion. The breadth of offering across multiple workplace applications with a consistent design language makes the new Zones collection unique.

Tek Pier is the first products of its kind to bring height adjustability and easily positioned monitors together seamlessly in private offices and enclaves.

The Teknion Community Table, designed by Michael Vanderbyl in conjunction with Teknion, responds to the new trend emerging in today’s human-centered workplace.

The Focus demountable glass wall system delivers a high level of acoustic performance with a clean, European aesthetic and a broad range of finish options.

The Thesis Flip-Top Table and Marker Board are the latest additions to the Thesis educational products offering designed to address today’s evolving learning trends on campus, and in the workplace.

Designed by Justus Kolberg, the Around Task Chair with its sleek, sophisticated and minimalist design incorporates many hidden innovations.

The Teknion Sanna by Pablo collection of LED lamps and task lighting was designed by Pablo Pardo.

All awards are posted at www.chi-athenaeum.org and www.europeanarch.eu.