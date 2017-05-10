Walter Tabourets launches new line of colourful kitchen stools

MONTREAL —

The Walter Tabourets product line was created to meet the needs of today’s kitchens. “We developed these products with three key principles in mind: comfort, quality and design”, states Guyleine Bureau, Founder and President of Walter Tabourets.

The Walter Tabourets Collection breaks from design codes that promote look over comfort. “The kitchen stool must relate to the times and needs of those who use it. This was my guiding principle when I decided to go for models that featured backs and upholstered seats. I did so to move away from the ‘programmed anachronisms’ where kitchen counter stools were only selected for their streamlined shapes exempt of back or upholstery,” says Bureau. “However, choosing comfort doesn’t mean sacrificing look. The stool is to the kitchen what the handbag is to the outfit: an accessory that completes the look.”

The Walter Tabourets product line was launched after a decade of behind-the-scenes work looking for quality products at affordable prices for the Léo Victor boutique. “I worked on all kinds of chairs and stools made in Asia, Europe, Quebec and the rest of North America. I tested them for quality, comfort and client appeal. After being fully immersed in this creative venture in seats, I gathered all the best components in order to create a superior quality stool at a reasonable price.”

The Walter Tabourets Collection uses brushed steel as the main component of the seat-rail and leg. Seats are upholstered with 100 per cent synthetic material, look and feel like rich leather and promote easy cleaning. All models are available in a variety of colours, from dark to colourful.