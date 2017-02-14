Montreal-based WETSTYLE debuts new products and collections for Spring 2017

MONTREAL —

WETSTYLE, a Montreal-based company with more than 25 years of experience manufacturing bath furnishings, has debuted new products and collections launching this spring.

Building on a reputation for delivering design-driven, award-winning handcrafted bath furnishings, WETSTYLE continues to innovate with its 2017 product line. New additions being introduced to the Canadian design community include:

FRAME Linea Collection : Designed by Canadian furniture designer Joël Dupras and WETSTYLE Design Lab, the Frame Linea vanity emphasizes geometrical lines with natural real-wood finishes, drawing upon principles of traditional Japanese architecture.

C Collection Metro Series : WETSTYLE's C Collection vanity contrasts the clinical rigour of pure polished or brushed stainless steel with the tactile and environmentally friendly WETMAR BiO.

Sink extension: 10 new models in different sizes are being added to the lavatory and vessel sinks from the CUBE collection. The sleek design of the sinks represents a modern version of the stone washbasins still used in the French countryside.

Déco Collection : Designed by Joël Dupras, Pierre Bélanger and WETSTYLE Design Lab, the Déco Collection, inspired by Art Deco architecture, combines pure geometric forms imbued with delicately rounded corners and soft radii. A unique designer statement of refinement and transitional taste, this new collection combines premium and exotic wood finishes, soft-touch matte lacquers and metallic accents in Satin Brass or Black Matte.

C2 Collection : A new motif for the powder room, the C2 Collection, designed by Pierre Belanger and WETSTYLE Design Lab, strives for a harmonious union of clinical simplicity and confident boldness. The solid stainless steel console vanity will be available in Black Matte and Satin Brass finishes.

Element Raffiné Collection : WETSTYLE's made-to-order collection of vanities, mirror cabinets and linen cabinets will include 36″ and 48″ products in 2017. It will be available in more than 10 new finishes.

Finishing touches: Highlighting the innovative design features of its collections, WETSTYLE will also unveil an array of new premium finishes at the IDS, including exotic Mozambique, Eucalyptus, Ebonized Oak, New White Oak and New Smoked Oak wood finishes.

For more information, please click here.